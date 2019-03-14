Rolling Warrior

× Expand Former Granite City bowling standout Travis Papp poses with his wife, Misty, at the Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference banquet on March 5 at Bel-Air Bowl. Papp was inducted into the SIHSBC Hall of Fame that night.

Travis Papp ended his prep bowling career at Granite City High School in style on Feb. 18, 2001.

Papp walked out of St. Clair Bowl a state champion after placing first out of 156 bowlers with a six-game total of 1,412 at the Illinois High School Boys Individual State Championships. It was his first state title.

Papp later received his state championship medal at the Illinois High School Bowling Association banquet at Bel-Air Bowl. Eighteen years later, on March 5, Papp returned to the Belleville bowling alley to receive another honor — he was inducted into the Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Hall of Fame.

Papp was one of four inductees honored during an SIHSBC awards banquet at Bel-Air Bowl.

“It was a great night and a great experience,” he said. “It brought back a lot of great memories from the high school days. It was like a walk down memory lane.”

Papp said he was also thrilled to see all of the Metro East prep bowling teams at the event.

“It was a huge crowd tonight,” he said. “It was awesome. There was enthusiasm from the kids, the coaches and the members. It’s really incredible in everything they do to keep that sport alive and keep it going in the right direction.”

Papp earned a hall of fame selection after turning in an outstanding three-year prep bowling career at Granite City. He led the Warriors with a 237 average and shot 300-games against Alton and Belleville East in his senior season.

After graduating from GCHS in 2001, Papp went on to bowl one season at McKendree University. He coached the school’s men’s team for a year before later starting his lawn care business called Going Green Lawn Services.

A day before he won the individual state title, Papp helped his team finish fourth in the Illinois High School Boys Bowling State Team Tournament at St. Clair Bowl. During that time, boys bowling postseason tournaments were not sanctioned by the IHSA.

“I wish it was (sanctioned), but I’m thankful either way,” Papp said. “I’m not upset that it wasn’t.”

Papp bowled with a team that set state tournament records for best game and best nine-game series and were awarded for having the best fan support. The Warriors were in first for most of the tournament until they dropped to fourth in the final round.

“They weren’t really any leaders on that team,” said Papp, one of five seniors on the 2000-2001 team. “We were pulling on the same ropes. It was a great team. We all knew what we were doing and what our goals were and we worked on those goals together and we were committed together.”

Papp was the only bowler in the state tournament to shoot over 1,400. He took over first place after shooting a 276 in the fourth game.

“I was fortunate to walk away with the individual title, but it was awesome to be a team back then with the other guys who were so committed to the same goals that I was,” Papp said.

