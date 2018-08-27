Roxana reminds fans about home football policies

Roxana Shells

Roxana Shell football opens up the varsity season at home on Friday.

The school district is expecting a great crowd and invites the public to attend. To make it an enjoyable and safe experience, the district is making spectators aware of the following policies and procedures for this season’s home games:

• Gates will open at 6 p.m. for each regular season game. Fans can enter through the main event entrance or the north gate only. The south gate will be closed.

• Admission for the game is $3 for adults and $2 for students.

* JFL football players will have to pay except for their designated JFL Shell night on Friday, Sept. 14.

• Fans/students not yet in sixth grade must be accompanied by an adult to gain admission into home games.

• Footballs or any inflatable balls may not be brought on the premises and will be confiscated upon entry and returned at the end of the game.

• To ensure a safe viewing environment for all fans, younger fans will be expected to sit in the bleachers or stand along the fence and watch the game. Fans/students will not be allowed to run around at the complex. This includes the football/soccer practice fields, tennis courts, or under the bleachers on the home or visitors side.

• There will be no re-entry into the game.

“Again, we hope these procedures will enable fans to safely enjoy Roxana Shells football this fall,” Athletic Director David Oestreich said in a press release. “Thank you for your cooperation and support!”

