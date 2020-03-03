Roxana on the rise

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Roxana senior Jake Golenor holds the ball in front of a capacity crowd inside Larry Milazzo Gym vs. Marquette in the 2A Roxana Regional finals. The Shells lost 35-25 to the Explorers to finish 23-10, their third most wins in program history.

When the buzzer sounded on the Class 2A Roxana Regional on Feb. 28, the Roxana Shells weren’t thinking about their season success or promising future.

The Shells had just fallen to the rival Marquette Catholic Explorers 35-25 in a game they led entering the fourth quarter. It marked the 17th time in the last 18 meetings Roxana had lost to Marquette and third time this year. It was the fourth regional title for the Explorers in the last 5 seasons.

“The game got away honestly on a couple of plays,” Roxana head coach Mark Briggs said.

It’s hard to focus on the positives at that moment, but there were plenty for the Shells. They were 23-10, capturing the third most victories in program history, only behind 26-3 in 1950-51 under Ed Atkinson and 24-8 in ‘12-13 under Briggs. Roxana also shared the South Central Conference title with Pana, going 8-1 on the league slate, its first conference crown since ‘12-13.

The Shells only lose 3 players from the ‘19-20 squad in Jake Golenor, Adam Coles and Colton Crawford. Only Golenor was a starter and constant contributor.

“The great thing is we have 4 starters back and we have 2 kids hungry and ready to step in and play some minutes next year,” Briggs said. “We’re not going to lose much and we’re going to get better. They’re going to be back in the same game next year and the same situation, and these kids are going to come back warriors and it’s going to be fun to watch. We’re going to put the icing on the cake; this is just the beginning.”

Junior Gavin Huffman has been a big part of that success with his individual accolades. Huffman became the program’s all-time leading 3-point shooter this season with 280, surpassing Trace Gentry. He is also third on the all-time scoring list with 1,384 points behind leader Hunter Reine and Zach Golenor. He averaged 18.0 ppg this season and 37.8 percent 3-point shooting and 76.5 shooting from the charity stripe.

“Huffman is one of the best kids we’ve had in program history,” Briggs said. “He’s going to be pushing 2,000 points next year, and he’s a guard. In this area, 2,000 points as a guard is pretty impressive with guys coming at you, and we don’t play a weak schedule. People are taking their best shot at us, and I think we’ve done a good job.”

Unfortunately, against Marquette in the regional final, Huffman only netted 3 points and was contained by the Explorers’ stout defense.

“We need to continue to have grit,” Briggs said. “When you win a championship game, it comes down to who has the most grit. Also, knowing what to do in those big games and learning from those mistakes. I think there are some plays tonight we’d like to have back. I’ve got to learn that stuff, too; some of it falls on me.”

Huffman was joined in the starting lineup by fellow juniors Drew Beckman, Braeden Wells and Parris White and the senior Golenor.

Golenor will be sorely missed. He finished with a team-high 9 points vs. the Explorers in the regional, knocking down a trio of treys in the second half. He put the Shells ahead 22-19 with a minute to play in the third, their final lead of the game.

“It’s going to be hard to replace Jake because he was the guy in the gym first every day and the last to leave,” Briggs said. “He was the big brother all the time. We had seven years straight of Golenors, so it’s going to be hard to replace him because of what he’s meant to our family.”

2019-20 Roxana boys basketball roster

1 Drew Beckman G 5-11 Jr.

5 Holden Jones G 5-10 Jr.

10 Preston Chandler F 6-0 Jr.

11 Braeden Wells F 5-11 Jr.

15 Parris White F 6-0 Jr.

21 Austin Martin G 5-11 Jr.

22 Jake Golenor F 6-1 Sr.

23 Gavin Huffman G 6-2 Jr.

24 Christian Floyd G 5-9 Jr.

33 Matthew Taylor C 6-3 So.

35 Adam Coles C 6-3 Sr.

40 Cade Slayden G 6-0 Jr.

44 Colton Crawford G 5-11 Sr.

