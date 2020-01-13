Runner Austin Woodard is Prairie Farms Student-Athlete of the Week

Woodard

SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week's honoree is SIUE men's track and field runner Austin Woodard. The senior from Philo, Ill., is majoring in biochemistry and holds a 4.0 grade-point average.

Woodard finished seventh in the 3,000-meter run at the Hawkeye Invitational with at time of 8:55.

SIUE track and field will be back in action on Saturday in the John Craft Invite held at Eastern Illinois.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter