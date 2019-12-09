RUNNING: Alton Road Runners banquet returns for another year

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Russ Colona (left) speaks to the audience about Jessica Markel (center) and Cassius Havis (right) of Alton at the Alton Road Runners Runner of the Year banquet on Sunday at Bluff City Grill.

The Alton Road Runners Runners of the Year banquet returned for its 15th year on Dec. 8 at Bluff City Grill, honoring the top boys and girls runners from 14 schools from Madison, Macoupin, Montgomery and Jersey counties.

Five schools from the AdVantage area -- Alton, Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River, Marquette Catholic and Roxana -- were honored at the event. The runner of the year recipients from the area were Jessica Markel and Cassius Havis of Alton, Zoey Lewis and Mark Eldridge, Riley Vickrey and Jake Rummerfield, Megan Douglas and Evan Merritt of EA-WR and Janelynn Wirth and Carlos Ruvalcaba of Roxana.

Vickrey, who placed 30th at the Class 1A state meet this fall, has won the Runner of the Year award all four years. Markel has won it three times.

EA-WR cross country and track coach Russ Colona was the emcee of the event, which also awarded the Young Runner of the Year awards and the Allen B. Tuetken Service Award.

Godfrey residents Monica Klockenkemper and Madeline Healey and brothers James and Henry Senaldi were the Young Runner of the Year recipients.

William McLemore and CM cross country coach Jake Peal were the winners of the Allen B. Tuetken Service Award.

The guest speaker was Nick Schwartz, who was a state champion in the 1,600 for Centralia High School in the late 1980s and is currently a principal at Waterloo Junior High School.