RUNNING: Another summer on the run

The Alton Road Runners Summer Series is back for another year and has scheduled four running events this summer.

The summer track series returns on May 30 at East Alton-Wood River High School's track. The other dates are June 6, 13, 20 and 27.

Also, the 23rd annual Alton Memorial Family Run and 4K Heart Run is scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 8 at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey. The cost is $5 for participants 14 and under and $20 for runners 15 and over.

The 41st annual Hit-N-Run Pee Wee Run is scheduled for 8 a.m. on July 14 at Gordon Moore Park. Prizes are given away for age groups of 8 and under and 9-14 and the cost is $5 for all runners.

The 24th annual Dash-N-Glow is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the EA-WR track. The distance is one half of a mile for runners 14 and under and one mile for runners 15 and over. The cost is $5 for 14 and under runners and $10 for 15 and over runners.

The pre-registration fee for the Alton Memorial, Hit-N-Run Pee Wee and Dash-N-Glow events is $5 by June 1 for youth 14 and under. After June 1, the fee is $10 for the series and $5 per race.

The fee for the entire family (two adults/three kids) is $50 before June 1. After June 1, it's $65. A portion of the fee will benefit the Heart Walk Team and the American Heart Association.

For more information, call 618-972-8635.