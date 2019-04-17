RUNNING: Cougar-bound Shell

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Roxana senior Cree Stumpf signs a letter of intent to compete in cross country and track for SIUE on April 17 at Larry Milazzo Gymnasium. Pictured are (front row, left to right) father Jim Stumpf, Cree Stumpf, mother Samantha Stumpf (back row) Roxana track coach Juli Akal and cross country coach Scott Edwards.

When Roxana senior Cree Stumpf signed an letter of intent to compete with the cross country and track programs at SIUE on April 17 at a packed Larry Milazzo Gymnasium, he got a big round of applause from all of the students and faculty members.

"I loved it," Stumpf said.

Stumpf will join the NCAA Division I school in Edwardsville next year after having a successful track and cross country career at Roxana. He competed with the cross country team for four years and earned his first all-state medal last fall. Currently, he's in his third season with the track team and has competed in the state meet once.

"I'm going to miss this place and the student body that has been behind us most of the time," Stumpf said. "It's a great thing here."

Stumpf was part of a large group of Roxana athletes who announced they will continue their athletic careers in college during the Spring College Athletic Signing Day. Other include Taylor Jackson (volleyball, Lindenwood-Belleville), James Perry, Jr. (football, Concordia University), Drew Huff (football, Lindenwood-Belleville), brothers Dillon and Dawson Klunk (soccer, Blackburn College) and Emily Brinkley and Isabella Scheibe (cheerleading, McKendree University).

Stumpf said he's thrilled that he'll be able to stay closer to home at SIUE.

"It came down to pricing and I wanted to be more at home and stay closer to home and my hometown church (First Baptist Church in Bethalto) which I've been going to for about 8-10 years," Stumpf said. "That's the main reason I wanted to stay home so I can keep going to my church."

Scott Block is the head coach of the SIUE cross country and track teams. Last spring, their men's track team qualified three athletes for nationals. Their men's cross country team finished seventh in the conference meet last fall.

Stumpf said he hopes to have some success in the college level.

"I want to bring my running skills to SIUE, but I also want to be able to encourage my teammates and getting through the workouts with them and being able to have that same family atmosphere in the cross country and track teams," Stumpf said.

Stumpf enjoyed an outstanding senior cross country season last fall, placing 17th in the Class 1A boys state meet in Peoria, winning six races and helping the Roxana boys cross country team qualify for the state meet for the second time in three years.

When he was a sophomore, Stumpf was a member of the 2016 Roxana squad that qualified for state for the first time in program history.

In track, Stumpf competed in the 3,200 at the Class 2A state meet in Charleston last spring. This spring, the senior has nine first-place finishes in the distance events.

Stumpf said he was relieved when he signed for SIUE.

"I've been waiting a long time," said Stumpf, who plans to major in computer science. "All of these years working hard and having teammates around me and pushing me to do better have shaped me to the man I am today. It's amazing."