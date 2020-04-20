Running Eagle

× Expand Submitted photo Civic Memorial cross country/track coach Jake Peal runs along the bike trails during his marathon on Monday. He was scheduled to run the Boston Marathon on Monday, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, forcing him to create a marathon of his own.

With the Boston Marathon called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jake Peal decided to create a marathon on his own on Monday.

So the Civic Memorial cross country/track coach ran 26.2 miles along the MCT bike trails -- alone.

"It was very strange to get out a do a marathon by yourself," Peal said.

Peal had reason to celebrate after he finished with his race. He ran a personal-best time of 2 hours, 44 minutes and 6 seconds, breaking his previous best of 2 hours and 46 minutes in last year's Go St. Louis marathon that qualified him for this year's Boston Marathon.

"When I finished, I was very pleasantly surprised to find that some of our CM staff and some of my student athletes were there to watch me finish," Peal said. "That meant a lot to see them there. I didn't really publicize that I was going to do this today and I was really surprised by the crowd I saw at the finish."

The Boston Marathon has been moved to Sept. 14, but Peal won't be able to compete in that because he plans to race in the Chicago Marathon, scheduled for Oct. 11.

“I was really excited to have the opportunity to run it,” Peal said. “Boston has been a goal of mine since 2014.”

Peal, a 2011 CM graduate, started his marathon at 5:30 a.m. at the Goshen Trail on Wanda Road in South Roxana. The coach ran through Edwardsville and Glen Carbon before turning around to run back to South Roxana.

"I run at MCT trails at least once a week, so I'm familiar for them," Peal said said. "I had a decent idea of what route would give me 26 (miles) instead of doing a simple, boring outback. So I was able to connect with some other trails and make a loop. One of my friends told me that the route that I did was a little addition with 22. So once I made the necessary figure, it would be a pretty roundabout even 26.2."

Peal, who has been CM’s head cross country coach since 2016, ended his race at about 8:20 a.m. He had two of his friends, Will McLemore and Chris Mendoza, kept him company during the run by riding their bikes. McLemore and Peal are members of the Alton Road Runners Club.

"I definitely felt better than I did at the start of the race," Peal said. "For people who are marathon runners or not marathoners, that seems pretty hard to believe."

Peal said he dedicated his run to all of the student-athletes at CM as well as around the country. Spring sports were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think about my student athletes every day," Peal said.