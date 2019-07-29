RUNNING: Mission accomplished

After crossing the finish line at Missing Mountain Brewing Company in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on July 27, Jon Franko accomplished a big feat.

Franko

The Granite City native ran 171 miles in six days as part of the Ultra Relay, an annual 19-segment relay run stretching 3,260 miles across the country to raise money for multiple sclerosis.

Franko ran through the northern part of Ohio, starting at Defiance, an hour west of Toledo. His segment began on July 22.

Franko's segment was called "Hope For Hannah", named for 18-year-old Hannah Minichillo, who was diagnosed with MS four years ago. She recently graduated from Walsh Jesuit High School in Cuyahoga Falls, which is outside Akron.

The Ultra Relay began on April 6 in Santa Monica, Calif., and is scheduled to end on Aug. 16 in New York City. To participate in the relay, each runner has to commit to raise $10,000 over 10 months and run approximately 160 miles over six consecutive days during his or her assigned relay segment. Franko raised $28,120.

Franko ran 33 miles on the first day of his segment. He ran over 30 miles in each of the next four days. On the final day, he ran 18.3 miles.

A 2001 GCHS graduate, Franko was diagnosed with MS, a disease that attacks the central nervous system, in January 2016. He competed in the Boston Marathon in April 2018 and ran a personal-best time of 3 hours, 56 minutes and 15 seconds.