RUNNING: Mountain top

Andrew O'Keefe did it again on July 27.

O’Keefe

For the second time in three years, the recent Granite City graduate won the Mud Mountain 5K race at the SIUE Cross Country Course. O'Keefe won the 3.1-mile race with a time of 16 minutes, beating Harrison Thomas of Carbondale by eight seconds.

O'Keefe won the Mud Mountain race for the first time in 2017.

O'Keefe plans to attend Adams State University this fall to compete in cross country and track. He won a Class 3A state championship in the 1,600 in May.

Several other area athletes competed in the Mud Mountain race. O'Keefe's brother, Will, placed ninth with a 16:58, Cassius Havis of Alton finished 10th with a 17:05, Jeremiah Perry of Granite City came in 12th with a 17:21, Bethalto's Ryan Gunter finished 23rd in 18:06 and Tyler Manion of Granite City was 29th with an 18:26 in the men's division.

In the women's division, Riley Vickrey, who will be a senior at Marquette Catholic this fall, finished 66th overall and first in the 16-18 girls group with a 20:55 and Granite City senior-to-be Chessy Nikonowicz placed 69th with a 21:02.

Julianna Determan of Edwardsville won the women's overall race with an 18:15.