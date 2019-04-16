RUNNING: On the run in Beantown

Aaron Werths

Aaron Werths headed east on Monday to compete in one of the most popular sporting events -- the Boston Marathon.

The Granite City assistant track and cross country coach was among 32,500 people who raced in the 26.2-mile event under windy and rainy conditions in Boston, Mass. He finished 10,908th overall with a time of 3 hours, 22 minutes and 57 seconds. It's the first time Werths has competed in the Boston Marathon, which has been held annually since 1897 and is the world's oldest annual marathon.

The race begins in Hopkington, Mass., and crosses around the greater Boston area to reach the finish line at Copley Square in downtown Boston.

Werths became the second Granite City resident within a year to compete in the Boston Marathon. Last year, Jon Franko, a 2001 GCHS grad, competed in the race for multiple sclerosis research after being diagnosed with the disease in 2016.

Werths also was one of over 600 Illinois residents who participated in the event. Other runners from the Metro East area included Jorge Garcia of Glen Carbon, Doug Crossen and Diane Nagel of O'Fallon and Monica Stump, Mohammad Bahmani and Erica Hunt of Edwardsville.

Worknesh Degefa of Ethopia won the women's title and Lawrence Cherono of Kenya placed first in the men's race.

A 2009 GCHS graduate, Werths was a standout with the school's cross country and track teams before heading to SIUE. He participated in the state cross country meet three times. He competed in the 3,200 at the state track meet in his junior year.