RUNNING: Park champs

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Chessy Nikonowicz and Will O'Keefe pose with their Patriots in the Park Dash 'N Splash 5K championship plaques after winning the female and male races on July 6 at Wilson Park.

Will O'Keefe and Chessy Nikonowicz celebrated Patriots in the Park Dash N' Splash 5K championships on July 6.

O'Keefe won the men's division with a time of 16:37 and Nikonowicz came out on top in the women's division with a 21:22 at the 3.1-mile race at Wilson Park.

O'Keefe, a former Granite City cross country and track standout who will a junior at Southwest Baptist University this fall, won his third Patriots in the Park 5K race. He also won in 2015 and 2016.

O'Keefe won this year's race by one second over his younger brother, Andrew, who had won the event the last two years.

Nikonowicz, who will be a senior at Granite City High School this fall, won her second championship in three years. She won her first title in 2017. Nikonowicz won this year's race by almost two minutes.

CHAMPIONS BY DIVISION

14 and under boys -- Jackson Kirk, 22:48

14 and under girls -- Lauryn Fenoglio, 25:08

15-19 boys -- Andrew O'Keefe, 16:38

15-19 girls -- Emily Johnson, 23:17

20-29 men -- Leo Nikonowicz, 21:01

30-39 men -- Eric Klumpp, 24:15

30-39 girls -- Amanda Povalitis, 24:57

40-49 men -- Donnie Harris, 24:40

50-59 men -- Richard Wilson, 25:04

50-59 women -- Laurie Greco, 34:02

60 and over men -- Gregg Schubert, 27:51

60 and over women -- Leslie Price, 36:12