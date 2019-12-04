RUNNING: Road warrior

A month after his prep cross country career came to an end, Cassius Havis celebrated a big victory on Nov. 30.

The Alton High senior came out on top in the 60th Annual Great River Road Run, winning the 10-mile race with a time of 56 minutes, 45.46 seconds.

There were a total of 277 runners who competed in the race, which is sponsored by the Alton Road Runners Club. All of the runners competed along the Great River Road, a scenic byway along the Mississippi River.

Havis' victory made it the second year in a row a Riverbend area runner won the Great River Road Run. Civic Memorial head cross country coach Jake Peal, who is from Bethalto, placed first in the 2018 race. He finished third in this year's race.

Other area runners who turned in strong performances included Brenden Springman (fifth) and Chase Wallendorf (22nd) of East Alton, Roxana's Jarett Warmack (14th), Hunter Morales (24th) and Erik Vandiven (23rd) and Mary Kronable of Godfrey (28th).

Havis wrapped up his prep cross country career on Nov. 2 by finishing 27th in the Class 3A Normal Community Sectional, five places shy of a state-qualifying bid. He had seven top-10 finishes this year, including victories at the Belleville West and Alton meets.

Havis earned all-state honors in the Class 3A state track meet last spring, finishing eighth in the 800.

Also, Richard Roberts of Alton won the 5K version of the Great River Road Run with a 17:34.06.