RUNNING: Welcome to Panthers country

× Expand Submitted photo Granite City senior Jeremiah Perry (front row, center) announced on Thursday that he will compete in cross country and track at Greenville University next year. Perry is flanked by his parents and coaches.

Granite City senior Jeremiah Perry announced on Thursday that he will compete in cross country and track and field at Greenville University next year.

Perry made a two-day visit to the NCAA Division III school in November. He will join a cross country program that won its 16th St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title last fall and a track team that won a conference title last spring. Brian Patton is the head coach of both cross country and track programs.

Perry was coming off his best season of his prep cross country career last fall, earning seven medals, including a first-place finish at the Collinsville Invitational and a second-place effort at the Springfield Invitational.

He also competed with the GCHS boys track team the last three years. Last spring, he got a victory in the 3,200 at the Triad Invitational during the indoor season.