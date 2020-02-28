Running with the Cougars

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Granite City senior Chessy Nikonowicz signed a letter of intent to compete in cross country and track at SIUE for the 2020-21 school year. Pictured are (front row, left to right) mother Naty Nikonowicz, Chessy Nikonowicz and father Robert Nikonowicz (back row) Granite City assistant cross country coach Steve Roustio, girls track coach Aaron Werths, boys track coach Tom Miller, assistant track coach Sam Nesbit, brother Leo Nikonowicz, Granite City cross country coach Richie Skirball and athletics director John Moad.

Next year, Chessy Nikonowicz will be going to another school with red and black colors.

The Granite City senior will head to SIUE to compete with the school's cross country and track and field teams. She signed a letter of intent to run with the NCAA Division I school in Edwardsville on Feb. 28 at the Granite City High School conference room.

"It was kind of another exciting feeling," Nikonowicz said. "It's like being in a line of a race. It's the feeling of starting something."

Nikonowicz was all smiles after wearing her red SIUE T-shirt to her signing.

"It's nice because it matches the colors now (at Granite City High School)," Nikonowicz said. "I don't have to change my colors."

Nikonowicz had 9 people attend her signing, five of them graduated from SIUE. Granite City cross country coach Richie Skirball, who graduated there in 2004, said he's thrilled that Nikonowicz will be continuing her running career with the Cougars next year.

"It's a very special thing of moving forward," Skirball said. "I'm so excited for SIUE and I'm excited that she's staying local and SIUE is getting an excellent leader and a hard worker runner and an amazing talent. Hopefully, she can help SIUE return to that prominence."

The SIUE cross country and track programs are coached by Scott Block and CeCe Moore. They compete in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Nikonowicz also considered Greenville University and McKendree University before deciding on SIUE earlier this year.

"Chessy was sold from the visit," he said. "When I found they had a new coach (Moore), I sent her an e-mail and it was the night of the parent-teacher conference. The following morning around 8 o'clock, she had already sent a reply back and she asked me for their contact information and within the next half-hour, Chessy had already received a text message from coach Moore."

Nikonowicz, who plans to major in chemistry, said she was glad to finalize her college plans.

"It's a lot less to worry about," the senior said. "I don't have to worry about figuring which school is the better school."

Nikonowicz turned in an outstanding cross country career that included four trips to sectionals and an appearance to the state meet last fall. In November, she became the first Granite City girl runner to qualify for state since 1985.

This spring, Nikonowicz returns for her fourth season with the GCHS girls track team. Last year, she came up one place short of a medal in the 3,200 at the Class 3A O'Fallon Sectional, placing seventh.

"This is a girl that I have really seen grow up, so it's a really special thing for me because I knew her since she was very, very young because her older brother (Leo) and older sister (Ellen) were running in the program, so this has been 12 years or so in the making watching her just running around in the meets," Skirball said.

Nikonowicz said she's hoping for a strong senior season in track this spring.

"I'm really excited, but I'm also really sad knowing it's the last one," she said. "I'm really excited looking forward to see what the season brings."