Sabo back where she belongs

× Expand photo by Jeff Helmkamp New Alton girls soccer coach and 2015 AHS graduate Gwen Sabo talks to sophomore Sydney Brunaugh (20) and senior Grace Kane (3) during the Redbirds’ game against Belleville West at Piasa Motor Fuels Field on April 11. The Birds entered this week with an 8-6 overall record and 3-2 mark in the Southwestern Conference.

In the world of varsity soccer, familiarity can go a long way.

“It’s nice being back; I graduated from Alton High,” new Alton girls soccer head coach Gwen Sabo said. “The girls have created a lot of energy this year. Our six seniors have all been very impactful so far this season. Their competitive edge has been huge for us. They’re the driving force behind the team.”

Sabo graduated from Alton in 2011. She played soccer four years in high school and went on to a college career. Sabo took over as head coach this fall, replacing Jeff Hayes, who resigned after three seasons. She served as an assistant at Marquette Catholic last year.

The new coach said she enjoyed her stay at Marquette, but the wins mean more now that she’s coaching at her alma mater.

The senior class for AHS consists of Calista Cox and Megan Zini on defense and midfielders Grace Kane, Alaina Nasello, Morgan Rauscher and Summer Schleeper.

Alton’s defense has benefited from the talents of sophomore goalkeeper Addison Miller this year. She earned her fifth shutout of the season in a 2-0 win over Belleville East on April 9.

“I feel like our defense and our communication skills are very strong,” Miller said. “We have some new players in the back and we’re working out and talking more.”

The goalkeeper calls Sabo “amazing.”

“She connects the team and she’s heart and soul,” Miller said.

Sabo graduated college in 2015 and attended graduate school for two years before her one year as an assistant. She was an all-conference defender in high school and led Alton to its first regional championship her senior year.

Sabo went on to play Division I soccer at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. In college, she was a part of a defense that allowed just 11 goals in 11 Mid-American Conference games during her senior campaign. Sabo agrees she has a defensive outlook.

“I think a part of what makes me a good coach is that I am very assertive and organized,” Sabo said. “As a center back, you see the whole field and you’re making sure everyone is where they need to be. That translates over; defense has been such a focus this year and it’s kept us in every game.”

A first-year coach with big goals, Sabo said she wants Alton to win the conference and a regional this year. Alaina Nasello leads Alton’s offense this year with 7 goals and 4 assists. Nasello’s father, Greg Nasello, coached boys and girls soccer at Alton and was Sabo’s head coach.

“I can remember going to games and seeing Gwen and I remember my dad yelling a lot,” Alaina Nasello said. “The atmosphere was a great atmosphere to be around and now I’m here.”

Alaina Nasello, who will play Division I soccer next year at Oakland University, said Sabo corrects players’ mistakes and “brings a positive atmosphere that’s intense.” Sabo calls coaching Alaina Nasello “ironic.”

“I knew (Greg) had two kids,” Sabo said. “When I was on the team, Alaina must have been 10 or 12. She was just running around with us. It’s special getting the chance to coach her. It’s the circle of soccer; I get to coach her.”

And it’s the circle of soccer that brought Sabo back to Alton.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter