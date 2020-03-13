School closings means no sports

Mike Watson Images Getty Images/moodboard RF Baseball stock pic Baseball Sitting on Grass

Friday afternoon Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker announced that all schools in the state will be closing from March 17-30 in a cautionary reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

This announcement means the postponement of spring prep sports, too. Schools will be in session Monday to wrap things up before the layoff, but practices and competitions are postponed immediately.

That means no baseball, softball, girls soccer, boys and girls track and field, boys tennis and boys volleyball until schools are back in session.

As this fluid situation continues, assessments will be amended as to the safety of everyone.