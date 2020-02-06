Scoring a hall of fame honor

× Expand Granite City resident Bob Stegemeier works from the scorer’s table during an SIUE men’s basketball game against Southeast Missouri on Jan. 23. Stegemeier will be inducted into this year’s IBCA Hall of Fame for his 34-year tenure as scorer’s table operator.

Bob Stegemeier enjoyed an outstanding career as baseball coach for the Granite City School District that included three regional titles and one state tournament appearance.

But the Granite City resident also had a successful 34-year career as one of the workers at the scorer’s table for SIUE basketball games. He plans to retire after the season is over.

“One of the main things that kept me going is we have officials come to us and say, ‘You guys do a good job. We’re not worried about the scorers’ table,’” the 85-year-old Stegemeier said. “Not me specifically, but the whole group. That’s the reason I enjoyed doing it.”

Stegemeier’s long tenure as scorer’s table operator caught the attention of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame committee. He will be inducted into the IBCA Hall of Fame on May 2 at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena in Normal.

Stegemeier said former longtime area sports journalist Steve Porter and former SIUE and Venice High basketball standout Rich Essington were instrumental in getting him into the IBCA Hall of Fame.

“It’s a real honor and it’s very much of a surprise,” he said. “I feel like it’s more of a longevity award than an ability award because I never was much of a basketball player. I’m awfully happy that the committee saw fit to accept me because of my time at SIU Edwardsville.”

A Wood River High graduate, Stegemeier played three years of basketball before he got some advice from legendary coach Charles “Chick” Summers to give up the sport his senior year.

“After about a week of practice before the season, he came up to me and said, ‘Stegemeier, you need to concentrate on baseball,’” Stegemeier said. “That was the end of my playing career in high school.”

Stegemeier coached baseball in the Granite City School District for 23 years until he retired in 1993. He headed the Granite City North program from 1974-83, then coached the Granite City High squad for the next 10 seasons.

While coaching baseball at GCHS, he was contacted by Harry Lang — who coached the track and field team at North — about an opportunity for a scorer’s table operator at SIUE.

“He ended up going to SIU Edwardsville as track and cross country coach,” Stegemeier said. “While he was up there, I got a call one evening and he said, ‘We need help.’ I said, ‘What do you need?’ He said, ‘They need someone who can work the scorer’s table here for basketball.’”

Stegemeier joined the scorer’s table operating staff during the 1985-1986 school year.

“I thought it would be fun to do,” Stegemeier said. “So I went up there and I started at SIUE that year. I worked there with 6 to 8 people that were working off and on. Two guys from Collinsville came over and started working full time and I started working full time about two years later.”

In this year’s IBCA Hall of Fame, Stegemeier is part of the Friends of Basketball group, which includes people who have made contributions to basketball in Illinois. He’s one of 12 inductees in that group.

“We’re going to have the family up there,” Stegemeier said. “We made reservations for the motels. I’m really looking forward to it and I’m humbled by the award, for sure.”

