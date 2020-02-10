SENIOR TRACK AND FIELD: Golden days

Submitted photo Mike Young

Mike Young of Wood River has enjoyed a stellar senior track and field career and it’s not slowing down anytime soon.

He competed in the 2020 Wisconsin Indoor Track and Field Championships at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wis. and cleaned up, capturing gold in all 6 events he competed in.

Young took gold in the 55-meter run, 200-meters, high jump, long jump, triple jump and the shot put. He turned in personal bests for the 55-59 age bracket in the 55 and 200-meters.

Injuries slowed Young last season. Knee pain limited his training along with battling Piriformis Syndrome, a condition which is believed to result from compression of the sciatic nerve by the piriformis muscle. It can cause numbness through the lower back to the back of the legs.

Thus far training has picked back up in 2020, as Young works out at The Crafton Complex at Principia College.

Next up for him is the USATF Illinois Championships at Lewis University in Romeoville on Feb. 15, where he’ll be aiming to break the Illinois 55-meter record he set last year.

Young is also set to compete in the USATF Masters Indoor Championships at LSU Indoor Complex on March 13-16.