Shannahan golf fundraiser set to support IBCA Hall of Fame Museum

The third annual Dave Shannahan Southern Illinois golf outing benefiting the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Museum is set for Friday, July 12, at the Arlington Greens Course near Collinsville.

The event, a fundraiser for the planned IBCA Museum, is sponsored by the statewide organization. The 18-hole golf event will feature high school basketball coaches, area celebrities and local dignitaries.

Registration runs from 8-9:30 a.m. that morning and golfing begins at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start. There will be a dinner and awards ceremony starting at 4 p.m. Prizes will be awarded and an auction is part of the festivities.

Cost to compete is $100 per person or $400 for a foursome team. Players can pay by cash or check (no credit cards) and it’s recommended they pay in advance to reserve their spots.

In addition, there will be a skins game at $20 per team, plus closest to the pin and long drive contests. Sponsorships are also available, ranging from hole sponsors at $100 apiece to premier sponsors at $450.

For more information, contact Rich Essington at (618) 391-7071 or send checks payable to: Basketball Museum of Illinois in care of Rich Essington, 7 Dunston Trail, Glen Carbon, IL 62034.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter