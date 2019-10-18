Shells on the run

× Expand photo by Theo Tate The Roxana girls cross country team poses with its Madison County championship plaque on Oct. 8 at Belk Park in Wood River.

Janelynn Wirth had a memorable bus ride from Peoria on Oct. 5.

The Roxana junior left the Central Illinois city a school-record holder after running a personal-best time of 17:57 at the Peoria Invitational in Detweiller Park, shattering the old record of 18:26 set by Tori Fulgham in 2010. She also earned a medal after getting an eighth-place finish.

“It was unbelievable,” Wirth said. “I was running at the finish line and I did not expect to be under 18. I didn’t believe it until I crossed the line.”

The strong effort at Peoria has been part of an outstanding junior season for Wirth. She placed first in two meets, earned seven medals and helped the Roxana girls cross country team pick up three wins, including one at the Madison County small-school championship meet on Oct. 8 at Belk Park in Wood River.

“Honestly, Janelynn is an inspiration,” Roxana junior teammate Jennifer Palen said. “She’s really good.”

Now, Wirth is trying to help the Shells make their second straight trip to the state meet. Last year, Roxana competed at state for the fourth time in program history.

Wirth is leading a team that lost five runners to graduation, but returned Palen and has a talented group of freshmen that includes Riley Doyle, Gabrielle Woodruff, Mariah Carlisle, Zoey Losch and Kendall Kamp.

“Our team is very blessed and gifted,” Wirth said. “We all motivate each other in practice by our successes and seeing everyone else do good really creates some friendly motivation and competition for each other. We focus on staying out of drama and being friends with each other and be there to support each other when others are down, which we had a little bit trouble with this year, but it ends up making us closer at the end.”

The Shells started their season with back-to-back wins at the New Athens Invitational and Carlinville Early Meet.

“It was a good start for the girls,” Roxana coach Scott Edwards said. “They put the miles in during the summer and that’s what it takes. Some of them didn’t and that shows, but when you put the work in on those hot summer days, it will start to pay off in the fall.”

At the county meet, Roxana scored 29 points to win its second straight small-school title. The Shells had 6 runners place in the top 15.

Roxana wraps up its regular season on Oct. 21 at the South Central Conference meet in Brighton. The Shells start their postseason on Oct. 26 at the Class 1A New Athens Regional.

Wirth won the individual title at the New Athens Invitational on Aug. 26, her first prep cross country victory. A month later, the junior came out on top at the Freeburg Invitational. She also earned second-place finishes at the Madison County and Carlinville meets and received medals at the Granite City Invitational and the First to the Finish Invitational at Peoria.

“God has blessed her so much,” Edwards said. “She’s just a remarkable kid and a student of the game.”

Edwards said Wirth’s good nutrition has been a key to her successful season.

“She’s eating better than probably 90 percent of the Americans,” he said. “She eats a lot of salad and protein, and she’s a good eater all around.”

Roxana state appearances

2011

2012

2015

2018

