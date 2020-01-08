Show-me-bound

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Legendary Granite City soccer coach Gene Baker speaks during the soccer program's 50th anniversary ceremony in 2017. Baker, along with Granite City graduate Steve Trittschuh and Godfrey native Lea Plarski, will be inducted into this year's St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame in February.

The St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame has recently announced its 2020 list of inductees.

Three people from the AdVantage area have earned their spots into the hall of fame, scheduled for Feb. 10 at Gateway Classic Cars in O'Fallon, Ill. They are Gene Baker, Lea Plarski and Steve Trittschuh.

Baker and Trittschuh played big roles in the Granite City High School soccer programs. Baker won 514 matches with nine state championships in his 27-year tenure as GCHS boys soccer coach, while Trittschuh earned all-American and all-state honors as a member of the Granite City North boys soccer program in the early 1980s.

Baker, who retired as Granite City coach in 2000, headed the Riverview Gardens boys soccer program for five years before taking over the Warriors' program in 1973. He finished with a career record of 778-196 and earned two National Coach of the Year awards.

Trittschuh, who graduated from Granite City North in 1983, went on to play at SIUE, where he earned all-American honors twice. He also played professionally for 14 years and competed the U.S. national team for eight years (1987-1995).

Trittschuh recently was named the new head coach for Saint Louis FC after heading the Colorado Springs Switchbacks for five seasons.

Plarski, a Godfrey native, was selected into the hall of fame for being a signficant influence of womens' athletics. She was a founding member of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tenn., in 1998 and she was involved in decision-making with the U.S. Olympic Committee for more than 25 years, including a prestigious seat on the Board of Directors and House of Delegates.

Plarski also worked at Florissant Valley Community College for 37 years as teacher, coach, director of athletics and administrator. She was selected as the NJCAA's first woman president in 1990.

Baker, Trittschuh and Plarski will join a strong hall of fame class that includes East St. Louis cross country and track coach Nino Fennoy, longtime Belleville West girls volleyball coach Charles Rodman, former SIUE women's basketball standout Misi Clark-Jones, journalist Joe Ostermeier, St. Louis Shootout executive director Keith Pickett and football players Jerome Heavens and Jerry Muckensturm.