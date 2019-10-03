Sister act

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Sisters Riley and Kailey Vickrey of the Marquette Catholic girls cross country team do their warmup before their race at the Alton Invitational on Sept. 25.

For the last three years, Kailey Vickrey got to cheer on her big sister Riley competing in cross country races for Marquette Catholic High School.

Now, they’re running together.

“It’s really fun because she’s my sister,” Kailey said. “She’s a huge supporter.”

The Vickrey sisters are teammates at Marquette for the first time this fall. Riley, a senior, is competing in her fourth and final season, while Kailey is one of two freshmen on the squad.

“I love running with my sister,” Riley said. “It’s so nice.”

So far after a month, Riley and Kailey have been a solid tandem for the Explorers. Riley is the Explorers’ No. 1 runner and has five top-10 finishes, including victories at the Carlinville Early Meet and the Alton Invitational. Kailey, the No. 2 runner, has three top-25 finishes, including an eighth-place effort at the Carlinville Early Meet.

At the Alton meet on Sept. 25, Riley won the girls race by just five seconds over Granite City’s Chessy Nikonowicz, who was leading with a mile to go.

“I love getting the win,” Riley said. “Today, I wasn’t as concerned about the time because I knew how hard this course was and I knew I had one other good competitor to race with, so I decided to stay with her the whole race until the last straightaway kick.”

Kailey said she enjoyed running at the Carlinville Early Meet on Sept. 4 at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds. She ran a personal-best time of 21:41.

“It’s more flat,” Kailey said. “It has a lot of turns and stuff, but I really like it.”

Riley is enjoying an outstanding prep cross country career that has included six victories and a trip to the Class 1A state meet in her freshman year.

“I love this team so much,” Riley said. “They’re like family.”

Kailey said Riley’s successful career influenced her to come out for the Marquette cross country squad this fall.

“She’s really good,” the freshman said. “It’s really cool because now I can see what it was like getting to know courses and watching her win a lot.”

Before Kailey joined the squad in August, she had been playing soccer since she was in kindergarten.

“I think she has a natural talent, and I think she can see how hard work can pay off,” Riley said. “She really has that confidence that she can do anything.”

Riley has figured out her college plans, as she has verbally committed to compete in cross country and track at Missouri Southern State University, an NCAA Division II school in Joplin, Mo.

“It was really stressful trying to figure out where I wanted to go to run,” the senior said. “When I went there for a visit, I just knew right away it was the school for me.”

Kailey isn’t looking forward to seeing Riley head to Joplin.

“I’m sad she’s leaving next year,” Kailey said.

Their mother, Jackie Vickrey, said she’s thrilled she’s getting to cheer on two of her daughters this fall.

“It’s so exciting seeing my girls running for one year,” Jackie said. “I’ll be so sad when they’ll separate out. I’m excited to see what Kailey does in the next three years. I can’t wait to watch Riley’s college career and watch my girls get so big.”

Marquette cross country schedule

Oct. 5 — Wesclin Invitational, 9 a.m.

Oct. 8 — Madison County Invitational, 4 p.m., Belk Park

Oct. 12 — East Alton-Wood River Invitational, 9 a.m., Belk Park

Oct. 15 — Carlinville Invitational, 4:45 p.m., Loveless Park

Oct. 26 — Class 1A Shelbyville Regional, 10 a.m.

Nov. 2 — Class 1A St. Anthony Sectional, 10 a.m., Mid-America Motorworks, Effingham

Nov. 9 — Class 1A state meet, TBA, Detweiller Park, Peoria

