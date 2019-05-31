COLLEGE GOLF: Cougars add Peder Lehmann Brunnsjö

Brunnsjö

SIUE golf head coach Derrick Brown has announced the addition of Peder Lehmann Brunnsjö of Hollviken, Sweden.

Brunnsjö comes to SIUE after spending one year at Iowa Western Community College. He will be a junior. He began his college career at Indian Hills Community College.

“Peder will certainly add to our depth this coming season,” Brown said. “He has the build and length to compete at this level, and I look forward to watching him reach his goals here at SIUE.”

A highly ranked junior golfer in Sweden, Brunnsjö won five junior tournaments in Sweden before coming to United States in 2017, including the Bushnell Ljunghusen Open and the Norberg Open.

Brunnsjö finished as the runner-up at the Bent Tree Invitational this past October with rounds of 74-69-73. He earned four other top-20 finishes during his sophomore season at Iowa Western. Brunnsjö finished the season with a 75.4 scoring average.

SIUE golf opens the fall season at the Gene Miranda Air Force Invitational Sept. 6-8.

