SIUE Athletics and Prairie Farms Dairy honor Student-Athlete of the Week

Dexheimer

SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week’s honoree is SIUE track and field student-athlete Kassidy Dexheimer. The sophomore from Washington, Ill., is majoring in exercise science and has a 3.84 grade-point average.

Dexheimer ran the fifth best women’s 3,000m steeple time (11:22.94) in the Ohio Valley Conference last weekend at the Memphis Invitational. She also holds the 12th fastest 5K time in the OVC this season, with a time of 17:49.67.

The Cougars will play host to the SIUE Gateway Classic Friday. Events are set to begin at 3 p.m. at Korte Stadium.

