SIUE Athletics launches $25 for 25 campaign

To celebrate SIUE student-athletes earning a grade-point average of better than 3.0 for 25 consecutive semesters, SIUE Athletics wants to turn that grand accomplishment into an even bigger victory.

SIUE Athletics is starting a $25 for 25 campaign for the next 90 days through the Cougar Athletic Excellence Fund. The official giving page is available here.

“Philanthropic gifts are critical for the department to maintain the level of excellence we have achieved to support our student-athletes,” said Chris Wright, assistant athletics director for annual fund and ticketing and former SIUE student-athlete. “We invite you to join us in investing in our student-athletes.”

The campaign is asking alumni, faculty, staff, fans and friends to make a minimum donation of $25 to the Excellence Fund, the fundraising arm of SIUE Athletics. The mission of the Cougar Athletic Excellence Fund is to create an impactful experience for SIUE student-athletes in the classroom and on the field/court by providing financial support through philanthropic gifts.

The campaign’s goal is to gain 200 donors at a minimum of $25. That total would cover one in-state semester of tuition and fees for a student-athlete (12 semester hours of classwork/$4,852.80 in 2018-19).

“The pursuit of academic excellence is of paramount importance to our institution, department and student-athletes,” SIUE Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Hewitt said. “Our donors, alumni and friends are a big part of achieving this goal, and I personally want to thank them in advance for their consideration in supporting $25 for 25.”

The department completed the fall semester with a combined 3.311 grade point average. Twelve teams earned a GPA above 3.0, nine of which were above a 3.3.

Volleyball recorded the highest GPA for the third consecutive semester with a 3.743. This is the third-highest GPA in the school’s history since moving to Division I.

Women’s cross country (3.594) and softball (3.590) posted the second- and third-best overall team GPAs.

Men’s golf finished with the top GPA among the men’s teams (3.410), followed by men’s soccer (3.375) and men’s track and field (3.256)

Women’s basketball (3.448) joined volleyball in setting a record-high team GPA for the third semester in a row.

The SIUE wrestling team posted a 3.104 team GPA, the highest in the program’s history since transitioning to Division I.

A total of 69 percent of SIUE student-athletes earned a GPA of 3.0 or above.

A total of 17 percent of SIUE student-athletes earned a perfect 4.0 GPA

There were 107 student-athletes who made the dean’s list (45 percent)

Seven teams had more than 50 percent of their rosters earn dean’s list honors, including volleyball (93 percent), softball (65 percent), men’s golf (62 percent), women’s soccer (61 percent), women’s basketball (58 percent), women’s track and field (58 percent) and men’s cross country (57 percent).

