SIUE Athletics seeks Hall of Fame nominations

SIUE Athletics is accepting nominations for the 2019 Hall of Fame class of inductees.

Anyone can nominate former student-athletes, teams, coaches, administrators, and friends of the program for induction. All nominations received by May 31 will be considered for the 2019 class.

The nomination form is available at siuecougars.com/hallfame.

SIUE Athletics Hall of Fame bylaws state a student-athlete becomes eligible for consideration 10 years after completing his or her eligibility. Coaches and administrators are required to have finished their career at SIUE for more than three years. Teams become eligible 10 years after the season was completed.

