SIUE basketball program offers summer camps

The men’s basketball Cougars will welcome campers to the Vadalabene Center for three camps beginning in June. All camps are staffed by SIUE players and staff.

SIUE will offer Day Camp and a Team Camp in June and will feature a second session of day camps in July and August.

2019 Summer Camps:

June 10-13: Future Cougar Day Camp I

June 15: SIUE Team Camp

July 29-Aug. 1: Future Cougar Day Camp II

More information and online registration is available at SIUE Men’s Basketball Camps.

