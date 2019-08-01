SIUE cross country featuring a pair of home meets

× Expand Submitted Photo The SIUE cross country program will play host to the 2019 OVC Championships on Nov. 2 at the SIUE Cross Country Course.

Ohio Valley Conference Championship meet, highlight SIUE men's and women's cross country's 2019 schedules as announced by head coach Scott Block.

"We're excited about this year's schedule," Block said. "Hosting the OVC Championship is a great opportunity to showcase our facility. The student athletes love it. They can have their friends, family and professors come out. It will be a good event for the community and we have been working hard to prepare for it."

The Cougars open the season with a return to Eastern Illinois' Walt Crawford Open (Sept. 6) before hosting the John Flamer Open at the SIUE Cross Country Course (Sept. 13). Block said there is renewed interest in SIUE's home event.

"We have a lot of big conference rivals coming to our home meet in October," he said. "Since we are hosting the conference championship, a lot of teams want to come here to get a feel for the course. We're excited to have a bigger meet back at SIUE."

SIUE also will race at Loyola's Lakefront Invitational (Sept. 28) and Bradley's Pink Classic (Oct. 18) before returning to host the OVC Championship meet for the first time (Nov. 2).

The NCAA Regionals take place in Stillwater, Okla., on Nov. 15.