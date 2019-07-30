SIUE golf schedule released

× Expand Submitted Photo The SIUE golf season begins in September.

SIUE golf head coach Derrick Brown has revealed the 2019-2020 schedule. The slate features 10 regular season tournaments and the Ohio Valley Conference Championship.

"This is another exciting schedule for us," Brown said. "We have some very familiar tournaments and some new ones sprinkled in that will challenge us in both the fall and spring seasons."

For the third consecutive year, the schedule opens at Air Force where the Cougars will compete in the Gene Miranda Invitational (Sept. 6-8). SIUE then returns to the Eastern Kentucky Intercollegiate sponsored by Raising Cane's (Sept. 14-15).

SIUE will play host to 18 teams at the 2019 Derek Dolenc Invitational, presented by DoubleTree Hotels at Gateway National Golf Links (Sept. 23-24). The Cougars have won the event each of the last two years and three of the last four years.

The Cougars will take part in the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational (Oct. 7-8) and the APSU Invitational (Oct. 14-15) to round out the fall portion of the schedule.

The Loyola Invitational (Feb. 22-24) is first up when SIUE resumes its schedule in the spring, followed by South Dakota State's Jackrabbit Invitational (March 6-7) and Missouri State's Twin Oaks Invitational (March 23-24). The Cougars complete the regular season at the Missouri Intercollegiate (April 6-7) and the Tennessee State Invitational (April 14-15).

The OVC Championship returns to the Fighting Joe Course in Muscle Shoals, Ala., (March 26-28). All 11 teams will play 18 holes a day for three days before the top four teams face off in match play.

"Our guys will get a chance to travel to eight different states to compete and I think that is important when building a schedule to see teams from all over the country," Brown added. "I think this schedule gives us the competition we need to get us prepared for the OVC Championship."