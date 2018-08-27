SIUE hosts ninth annual golf benefit

× Expand Kevin Pinkas

EDWARDSVILLE | SIUE Athletics held its ninth annual golf outing Saturday at Gateway National Golf Links.

SIUE Athletics thanks all of the participants and sponsors for their generous support:

The winners:

First place - A Flight

51 - Derrick Missey, Jeff Missey, Dennis Faust, Garrett Overman

Second place - A Flight

53 - Taylor Cox, Danny Gorman, Dalton Charboneau, Mitchell Homb

First place - B Flight (won two-way scorecard playoff)

63 - Chad Opel, Jason Abernathy, Mike Hurt, Dennis Sollberger

Second place - B Flight

63 - Scott Seidl, Scott Peters, Eric Ham, Kyle Lickenbrock

Skins

Eagle 3 on No. 6 and Eagle 2 on No. 16 - Cox, Gorman, Charboneau, Homb

Closest to the hole

No. 4 - Keith Doehring (2 feet, 3 inches)

No. 12 - Craig Louer (11 inches)

Longest drive

Ladies No. 3 Tammy Byers

Men’s No. 18 Kyle Lickenbrock

Cougar Shootout, presented by BAM Marketing, $500 winner

Kevin Pinkas, 5 feet, 2 inches to the pin

