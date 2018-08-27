SIUE hosts ninth annual golf benefit

Kevin Pinkas
EDWARDSVILLE | SIUE Athletics held its ninth annual golf outing Saturday at Gateway National Golf Links.
SIUE Athletics thanks all of the participants and sponsors for their generous support:
The winners:
First place - A Flight
51 - Derrick Missey, Jeff Missey, Dennis Faust, Garrett Overman
Second place - A Flight
53 - Taylor Cox, Danny Gorman, Dalton Charboneau, Mitchell Homb
First place - B Flight (won two-way scorecard playoff)
63 - Chad Opel, Jason Abernathy, Mike Hurt, Dennis Sollberger
Second place - B Flight
63 - Scott Seidl, Scott Peters, Eric Ham, Kyle Lickenbrock
Skins
Eagle 3 on No. 6 and Eagle 2 on No. 16 - Cox, Gorman, Charboneau, Homb
Closest to the hole
No. 4 - Keith Doehring (2 feet, 3 inches)
No. 12 - Craig Louer (11 inches)
Longest drive
Ladies No. 3 Tammy Byers
Men’s No. 18 Kyle Lickenbrock
Cougar Shootout, presented by BAM Marketing, $500 winner
Kevin Pinkas, 5 feet, 2 inches to the pin
