SLOWPITCH SOFTBALL: St. Mary’s enters ASA Hall of Fame

× Expand Submitted photo After winning 4 out of 5 church league state championships from 1978-82 the St. Mary's slowpitch softball team punched its ticket into the ASA Hall of Fame in April. Some of the member recently gathered outside of St. Mary's to celebrate the prodigious honor. From left to right are, Dan Beiser, Mike Drake, Steve Angelo, Roger Lyons, Rick Faccin, Neil Schulz, Father Jeremy Paulin, OMV Larry Ceppenati, Lonnie Wilson, Jim Mormino, Bob Perica and Mark Mathews.

Reviewing the statistics for the St. Mary’s slowpitch softball team in the late 70s and early 80s is eye popping.

From 1978-82 St. Mary’s won 4 of 5 church league state championships, 70 league games at the Henry Street Diamonds in Alton and had an overall record of 105-5. They didn’t even lose a league game over that span.

Players who were on the team are even surprised when they think of the monster numbers.

“Wow, I was not aware of that,” Marquette Catholic principal Mike Slaughter said. He was the leadoff hitter and left center fielder for St. Mary’s. “We were pretty good weren’t we?”

The Illinois Amateur Softball Association agreed that St. Mary’s was pretty good, enshrining them in the Hall of Fame on April 13 in Decatur.

Pitcher Rick Faccin was there for the ceremonies. Now the Madison County Auditor, Faccin embraces the prodigious honor.

“It was a very nice ceremony with about 300 people in the room,” Faccin said. “Jim Mormino, Roger Lyons, Tim Johnes and myself were up there. It’s impressive because you’re going in with other teams and individuals who you’ve recognized the names over the years… I was very proud to be up there.

“It was an honor to be inducted into the hall of fame because it’s the highest honor for a team in the Amateur Softball Association. We’re very proud of our record and our four state championships which was unprecedented.”

For Mike Drake of Alton it marks the third team he’s been a part of that’s in the Illinois ASA HOF. Drake also entered with the Alton Bucks and Alton Kohler’s.

“Many of us played on other teams throughout the week, but I guarantee we all looked forward to playing on Thursday night in church league,” Drake said, who played outfield for St. Mary’s. “Ninety percent of our games were at Henry Street and you could just look up the hill and see St. Mary’s.”

St. Mary’s won the first 3 church league state tournament championships from ‘78-80, then finished second in ‘81 and won another in ‘82. There are so many memories from that dominant era, but Faccin can still pick out some special moments.

“The third tournament we came out of the loser’s bracket and won 7 games in a day and won the tournament,” Faccin said. “That stands out as being a very tired group that night, but just exerting that much effort to be able to do that makes it the one I’ll remember the most.”

That 1980 tournament took place at West End Park in Wood River. They also won one of the state tournament crowns on their home field at Henry Street, which was special.

The team was just well balanced.

“We had a combination of everything,” Faccin said. “We had guys who could hit it out of the park, but the main theme of this team was speed and defense. Our guys could run. We had a lot of line drive hitters and then guys in the middle of the lineup that could hit the ball out of the park.”

When Slaughter and Drake think back there was one common theme — fun.

“We just did a lot of laughing and it was a lot of fun. Even though we won state four times we didn’t take ourselves that serious,” Slaughter said. “It never got to where it wasn’t fun anymore, or we felt pressure. We just went out there and let it happen. It was, ‘Let’s see how long we can keep this going?’”

“With the Double AA teams there was an urgency to win because if we didn’t win a state championship you were pretty disappointed,” Drake said. “With St. Mary’s it was all guys from that perish. There wasn’t outside recruiting done. It was just a fun time and everyone got along, although it’s easy to get along when you’re winning all your games.”

ST. MARY’S ROSTER

John Jay Dick — Manager

Rick Faccin

Mike Drake

Cliff Emons

Mike Emons

Chris Wickenhauser

Jim Yost

Tom Kane

Mark Springman

Tim Palermo

Tim Johnes

Jim Mormino

Jack Jamieson

P.J. Jun

Bobby Finn

Larry Ceppenati

Tom Stuchlich

Neil Schulz

John Buchanan

Roger Lyons

Mark Mathews

Steve Perolio

Mike Slaughter

Bob Myers

Bob Davis

Dan Massalone

John Dixon

Bob Bushnell

Steve Angelo

Lonnie Wilson

Dan Beiser

Bob Perica

Chip Mohr

Jeff Davis

Mike Horn

Greg King

Ted Poe

EMERITUS

Bodie Huber

Bob Leeson

Joe Ducey