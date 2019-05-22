Sluggin’ Redbird

× Expand photo by Jeff Helmkamp Alton senior shortstop Tami Wong makes a play during a game at Roxana on March 21. Wong is the lone senior on the Redbirds and having another stellar season to cap her monster career.

Tami Wong smiled when she got a chance to reflect on the first game she played with the Alton softball team her freshman year.

Wong smacked a two-run double down the left-field line for her only hit to help the Redbirds pull off a 9-7, season-opening win over Quincy at home on March 21, 2016.

“As a freshman, obviously you’re scared and you’re just trying to get into the big scene,” Wong said. “After that first hit, everyone was cheering for me. I loved that supportive environment. So I kept diving off of that and all of my teammates helped me.”

Since that game, Wong has been a hitting machine for the Redbirds. During her four-year prep softball career, she’s hit .500 with 223 hits, 16 home runs and 132 RBIs. She entered this week with a career-best .630 average with 8 homers and 40 RBIs for her senior campaign.

Wong, the Redbirds’ only senior, said she thinks about helping her team win every time she steps to the plate.

“Softball is a team sport,” Wong said. “If you think about numbers, you’re being selfish. I feel like if I’m trying to help the team win, then I’ll end up winning, too.”

Alton has enjoyed a banner season this spring. After beating Waterloo 8-4 on May 20, the Redbirds wrapped up their regular season at 23-9. They meet Belleville West in the Class 4A Belleville East Regional semifinals Thursday. AHS is the top seeded team in the regional.

“This is my favorite year,” Wong said. “Everyone on the team is so cool. We all bond together and we all mesh together.”

Wong announced on May 15 that she will continue her softball career at Washington University — a Division III school in St. Louis — next year. She plans to major in dentistry.

“If Tami became a dentist, I would be the first patient in line,” Alton coach Dan Carter said. “She’s the kind of kid who can be successful, no matter what she sets her mind to.”

Wong began her freshman year at AHS with a 13-game hitting streak and finished with a .377 average, second best on the team.

“I think that freshman year stint really helped all of my other years,” Wong said.

Wong batted .509 in her sophomore year and .496 the following year. The strong efforts helped her win all-state honors in both seasons.

After going hitless in the Redbirds’ 2019 season opener against Quincy on March 18, Wong went on a 16-game hitting streak. During that streak, she went 6 for 6 with 4 runs scored and 3 RBIs against Jersey on April 13.

Wong credits her outstanding career to the Collinsville Extreme select softball team. She started playing with the squad when she was 12.

“They really help me grow in the softball aspect,” the Alton senior shortstop said. “All of the trainers there and all of the coaches there are amazing. The environment there is also amazing.”

Wong also has been successful in the classroom. She’s ranked No. 1 in her class.

“She’s just an all-around tremendous athlete, she’s an all-around tremendous student and she’s an all-around tremendous person,” Carter said. “She’s one of those kinds of people who I would tell somebody now if you have a chance to hire her now, hire her because she’s a winner and she will be a winner for the rest of her life.”

Wong's awards

Freshman year — All-Southwestern Conference second-team

Sophomore year — All-Southwestern Conference first-team; Class 4A Illinois Coaches Association all-state second team

Junior year — All-Southwestern Conference first-team; Class 4A Illinois Coaches Association all-state second team

