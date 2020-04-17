SOCCER: Gould steps down at Marquette

Photo by Dan Cruz Tim Gould coaches from the sidelines during the 2019 season with Marquette boys soccer. On Friday, Gould announced after one season and a Class 1A state runner-up finish, he will be taking the AD position at Decatur Eisenhower High.

Tim Gould left a lasting impression in his one season as head coach of the Marquette Catholic boys soccer program — finishing runner up at the Class 1A state tournament.

That’s not too shabby of a one-year run, but when the opportunity to become the next athletics director at Decatur Eisenhower High arose, Gould couldn’t pass it up.

“Moving from the college level back to high school reiterated to me that athletics and education is where I want to be and stressed that high school sports is where my passion is,” Gould said. “That’s where I want my focus to be full time. My background is unique, I don’t have the administrative certificate, but this position at Eisenhower doesn’t require that. I have a master’s degree. This was just an opportunity that was really difficult to pass up.”

In one season with the Explorers, Gould led them to a 19-4-5 record. They ultimately fell 2-1 to Chicago University High in the 1A state championship match at Peoria’s EastSide Centre.

It’s going to leave big shoes to fill for incoming Marquette AD Brian Hoener. He will officially take over those duties from Jack Holmes on July 1 and will be integral in the process of finding Gould’s replacement.

“We’re grateful for everything Tim did for the school, the program and the boys last year. He had a great year leading them within a couple plays of a state championship,” Hoener said. “It’s bittersweet because you’re losing a quality person and coach, but you’re also extremely happy for him that he has an opportunity to further his career.

“Our next objective is to get out there and find the best coach we can and I’m confident we’re going to have a good candidate pool. I’m confident that the quality of our program and tradition of our program will lead us to a very good coach.”

The candidate search will open up quickly.

“I would expect to start accepting applications and resumes as early as next week,” Hoener said. “We want to have the position filled quickly. The virus presents a little bit of a challenge because whether we will be able to do in-person interviews is to be determined. We want to make sure to give ourselves enough time in case this search is a little different because of the virus, to give ourselves our due diligence to find the best candidate.”

Gould possesses a solid resume. He came to Marquette after starting a men’s soccer program at Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, Miss. He was head coach there for 2017 and ‘18.

Prior to that Gould was the head women’s soccer coach at Blackburn University in Carlinville from 2013-16, as well as serving as assistant men’s coach. He also coached the boys and girls soccer programs at Carlinville High from 2007-13.

He graduated from Blackburn in 2006 with a degree in English and in 2015 received his master’s in education from the University of Missouri.

Gould was also a full-time English teacher at Marquette, so Hoener said the ideal candidate could fill both those positions, but that’s not a requirement for the job.

At Eisenhower, Gould well step off of the pitch to concentrate on his administrative duties as AD, but he won’t relinquish his passion for soccer.

“This will be my first time not calling the shots on a court or field for a while,” Gould said. “In a weird way I’m looking forward to it, to be able to serve coaches. I don’t think I’ll ever totally step away from soccer though. I’ll be watching games at Eisenhower, I’ll watch games at Millikin and Blackburn, my alma mater, my best friends are there coaching. Soccer is never going away. I’m sure I’ll get a chance to watch a little Marquette, too.”

Even though it was one year, Gould won’t forget the Explorers anytime soon. His time at Marquette left an impression and experiences he hopes to take to Eisenhower to grow athletics there.

“I thanked the boys and told them they really gave me a boost and rejuvenated me in my coaching experience,” Gould said. “The school was great. The parents, the players, the support from them was great. Working with Mike Slaughter and Jack Holmes and everyone else in the building, they are all there for the right reasons. They’re trying to make sure the kids have a great experience and it will be difficult to leave that scenario. That’s also something I’m hoping I can take to Eisenhower and my role as well.”