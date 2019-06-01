SOCCER: Granite City honors Ruben Mendoza

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Ruben Mendoza statue was unveiled by Danny and David Mendoza during a Ruben Mendoza dedication ceremony on June 1 at Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City.

A large group of people gathered along Niedringhaus Avenue on Saturday to pay tribute to Ruben Mendoza, who helped bring soccer to Granite City.

The 40-minute ceremony including the unveiling of the statue of Mendoza's famous bicycle kick. The 7-foot-6 monument, created by Stan Watts of Utah, is located just yards from the Granite City Cinema, where it was held for seven months.

Also, the area along Niedringhaus Avenue between Madison Avenue and Route 3 was named Ruben Mendoza Way.

Mendoza founded the first Granite City High soccer team in 1967, sold soccer shoes and equipment out of his car trunk and opened a sporting goods store in Granite City, earning him the nickname, "The Father of Granite City Soccer."

Mendoza also represented the U.S. on three Olympic teams and two World Cup teams. He died in 2010.

Two years ago, a committee was formed and headed up by Domingo Valencia and Bobby Galvan to start on the statue project. Funds of the statue were raised by the Ruben Mendoza Memorial Committee and fundraising efforts began in December 2017 with a trivia contest.

Featured speakers included Granite City Mayor Ed Hagnauer, longtime GCHS soccer coach Gene Baker, former GCHS player Keith Gehling, Tina Hubert from the Granite CIty Area Charitable Foundation and a couple of Mendoza's family members -- son Danny and granddaughter Isa Scaturro.

Hagnauer read the proclamation concerning the statue and dedication of Ruben Mendoza Way. He then handed the proclamation to Mendoza's family members.

After the ceremony, the celebration continued through the day with a street party in front of Ernie & Annie's in the Lincoln Place neighborhood, where Mendoza began his soccer career when he was a young man.

"Me and my age group were one of the first down here a mile away playing at the (Lincoln Place) Community Center," said Steve Nonn, the master of ceremonies. "We didn't know we were part of history. We didn't know we were part of something that would be great in the future. But we knew we love the game, we loved each other and we loved the man who introduced this beautiful game to us and that was Ruben Mendoza."