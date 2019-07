SOFTBALL: Bluff City conducting tryouts

Softball stock pic

Bluff City Athletic Club is looking for softball players for the 2019-20 season.

Tryouts will be conducted at Gordon Moore Park in Alton over the next two weeks. The time schedule is as follows:

10U

Wednesday, July 24 5:30-7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31 5:30-7:15 p.m.

Saturday, August 4 9:30-11:30 a.m.

12U

Wednesday, July 24 5:30-7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31 5:30-7:15 p.m.

Saturday, August 3 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Sunday, August 4 9:30-11:30 a.m.

14U

Wednesday, July 24 7:15-9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31 7:15-9 p.m.

Saturday, August 3 11:30-1:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 4 11:30-1:30 p.m.

16U

Wednesday, July 24 7:15-9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31 7:15-9 p.m.

Saturday, August 3 11:30-1:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 4 11:30-1:30 p.m.

18U

Wednesday, July 24 7:15-9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31 7:15-9 p.m.

Saturday, August 3 1:30-3 p.m.

Sunday, August 4 1:30-3 p.m.

Online registration is available at: https://bluffcityathletics.com/. Contact Randy Anderson for more info at (618) 540-9019 or randsher3@yahoo.com.