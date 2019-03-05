SOFTBALL: Carlson earns inaugural award

Submitted Photo Glenn Vetter presents Charlie Carlson (left) with the inaugural Leroy Emerick Lifetime Service and Dedication Award at the 2019 Wood River USA Softball State Umpire Clinic on Feb. 23 at the Wood River Roundhouse. The annual award will be given out in the name of the late Emerick.

The inaugural Leroy Emerick Lifetime Service and Dedication Award was presented to Charlie Carlson at the 2019 Wood River USA Softball State Umpire Clinic on Feb. 23 at the Wood River Roundhouse.

The award recognizes a person’s lifetime of service to ASA/USA softball in the Riverbend. Like Emerick’s commitment to softball, Carlson has been committed to recruiting, training and helping umpires. He works with recreation departments, independent teams and tournament directors to provide umpires for their programs.

Emerick gave 65 years to the Riverbend and to the young people of Wood River. It takes a very special person to invest their whole life in service to others, and that’s what Emerick did and what Carlson does.

The 3 Rivers Umpires Association of Illinois, along with ASA/USA local vice president Dean Emerick, are proud and committed to honoring individuals every year who exemplify Emerick and Carlson’s service and dedication to softball.

There were 60 umpires traveling from Quincy to Marion who attended the umpire clinic in Wood River this year.

