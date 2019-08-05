SOFTBALL: Co-ed state tournament set for this weekend

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry PDR/Remix of Bethalto took second at the ASA Class C/D Coed State Tournament on Aug. 13, 2018 in Alton. It marked the fourth straight year many of the players have competed in the finals under different sponsorships. They were second as Peel Pizza in '17, won it as Peel in '16 and won it as West Co. in '15. PDR Inc./Remix will be the lone local team in the 2019 tournament, which begins Friday at Gordon Moore Park.

The ASA co-ed state slowpitch softball tournament returns to Gordon Moore Park for the 21st consecutive year on Friday and Saturday.

The ASA Class C/D tournament began in Roxana in 1987, moved to Wood River in ‘88 and finally found its permanent home in Alton in ‘89. The brainchild of the late Leroy Emerick, who passed away in 2018, his son, Dean Emerick, now serves as tournament director.

There will be 17 teams in the field this year, including 5 Class C squads and 12 D teams. The field included 20 teams last season. Games will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday at Moore Park and the championship showdown is tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday with an if-necessary game at 8 p.m.

Only one local team is entered this year — PDR Inc./Remix of Bethalto, which finished runner-up the last two seasons and is comprised with some players from Revolution who won in 2012, ‘15 and ‘16.

PDR Inc./Remix will compete in the C Division. When C teams compete against each other, there will be a 4-home run limit. When C and D teams square off, that homer limit drops to 2. The last standing D team in the field will be crowned state champion for that division and the same format goes for C.

Ball Park Motors of Jacksonville won its fifth co-ed state title last year in C as the overall champ and announced they were calling it quits after. They won their first in Alton in 1999. The D champion in ‘18 was 4R’s Catering of Campbell Hill.

Opening ceremonies for the tournament will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday as 2018 ASA Hall of Fame inductees the Roxana Sun Devils will be on hand to throw out the first pitch. The Sun Devils featured Roxana High grads and brothers Greg and Glen Exton among many others. Greg served as the manager of the Sun Devils. They played 18 seasons and compiled an 842-492-4 record between 1977-93, winning 8 league championships and 34 tournament titles. Their successes in the ASA Men’s Major Tournament included 5 years of top 10 finishes. They had a .629 winning percentage overall as a team.

PDR Inc./Remix will then kick off the tournament at 7 p.m. on Diamond 3 following the ceremonies against ZFG, a Class D team from Springfield.

CO-ED STATE TOURNAMENT TEAMS

CLASS C

Construction Nation (Rock Island)

I’d Hit It (Marion)

PDR Inc./Remix (Bethalto)

Squad (Litchfield)

Streder (Springfield)

CLASS D

AlcoBallics (Oconee)

Amco Fence (Springfield)

Chaos (Peoria)

Colman’s (Divernon)

Crusins (Peoria)

FreeStyle (Springfield)

K&B (Jacksonville)

Miss-N-Hitters (Murphysboro)

Monster Pawn (Springfield)

Pray for Reign (Chatham)

ZFG (Springfield)

4 R’s (Campbell Hill)

STATE CHAMPIONS OVER THE LAST 15 YEARS

2018 — Ball Park Motors

2017 — Construction Nation

2016 — Peel Pizza/Revolution

2015 — West Co/Revolution

2014 — Ball Park Motors

2013 — Ball Park Motors

2012 — Revolution

2011 — Gass House Gang

2010 — Wesley-Reames/Franchise

2009 — Grothaus Trucking

2008 — Grothaus Trucking

2007 — Grothaus Trucking

2006 — Grothaus Trucking

2005 — All Stars

2004 — Lucky Break