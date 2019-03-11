SOFTBALL: Diamond girls

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Abi Stahlhut returns for her senior season with the Roxana softball team this spring. She will continue her softball career next year at Indiana University next year.

Marquette Catholic's softball team turned in another outstanding season last spring, helping head coach Dan Wiedman reach the 500 career win mark, capturing a regional title and finishing with a school-record 36 victories.

The Explorers' quest for their third straight winning season will begin at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, when they take on the Granite City Warriors at 4:30 p.m. at Gordon Moore Park. It is the season opener for both teams.

Dan Wiedman, who has 524 career wins, starts his 25th season as Marquette coach. Tim Wilson will make his Granite City head coaching debut on Wednesday against the Explorers.

East Alton-Wood River will be the first area team to start its season as it travels to Greenville to take on the Comets at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Civic Memorial plays at Althoff at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in its season opener Roxana begins its season at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Calhoun and Alton starts its season on Saturday with a pair of games in the Centralia Cluster, playing Effingham at 11:45 a.m. and Centralia at 1:30 p.m.

Wade Stahlhut will make his Roxana coaching debut on Friday. His daughter, Abi, is on the Roxana squad and plans to continue her softball career at Indiana University next year.

Marquette was the only area school to finish with a winning season in 2018. The Alton school began that year with a 5-0, no-hit victory over Granite City on the road. Meghan Schorman, who tossed the no-hitter, is now playing at the University of Kentucky.

Alton finished 17-17 last year. The Redbirds have finished under .500 only four times during Dan Carter's 20-year coaching tenure at AHS.

Marquette Catholic softball coach Dan Wiedman talks to his players during the Class 2A Gillespie Sectional championship game against Williamsville last year. Wiedman and the Explorers start their season on Wednesday against Granite City.