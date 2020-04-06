SOFTBALL: From Eagle to Saluki

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry CM shortstop Jenna Christeson gets into fielding position at Roxana Park on May 7, 2019. Christeson will continue her softball career at SIU Carbondale next year.

After making a visit to SIU Carbondale in September, Jenna Christeson had a conversation with her father, Jeremy.

"I looked at him and just smiled," the Civic Memorial senior said. "I said, 'Dad, that's where I see myself playing under these coaches with these teammates on these fields.' He just looked at me and smiled and he said, 'I know.'"

Then, Christeson immediately decided that she will continue her softball career with the Salukis. She verbally committed in October and signed a letter of intent Nov. 13.

“The thing that impressed me the most was just how well put together they were and how competitive they were,” Christeson said. “Anybody who knows me knows how competitive I am.”

Christeson will be joining an SIUC program that finished with a winning record in each of the last four seasons and competed in the NCAA tournament for the 12th time last spring. The Salukis were off to a 15-6 start this spring before their season was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"When I signed, it was literally like a dream come true because my whole life has been devoted to softball and going after high school to play college softball," Christeson said. "What persuaded me to go to SIU was honestly their coaches. From the second I met them at the parking lot (near the softball field) to start my visit, they immediately made me feel welcome and at home. That goes along with the coaches and athletes, too. They made me feel like I was already a part of the team. I've had offers from other D-I schools, but it was the coaches at SIU who really got me to go there."

Christeson said her goal at SIUC is to help the softball team continue its winning ways.

“I just wanted to go and get better and make my teammates better, because if I didn't go to make other people better, then what kind of teammate would I be if I'm letting them give less than their best?” she said. “If I did that and I went there, worked hard and pushed my teammates to be the best version of themselves, imagine what a team we could be?"

Christeson, who also considered SIUE and Indiana State University, said she's thrilled to be staying in Illinois to play college softball.

"There are definitely some advantages," she said. "I'm a big family person, so it made it a lot of easier knowing that my family can be at all of the games."

Kerri Blaylock is the Salukis' head coach. Since she took over the program in 2000, she has won 708 games, more than any other coach.

"She's one of the sweetest people I've ever met and she's so caring about her athletes," Christeson said. "When my mom and I actually went to go see the campus again, she was up all night to take one of her athletes to the hospital because she got really sick. Since her parents weren't there, she was there for them."

Christeson, a shortstop, has been playing with the CM softball program since she was a freshman. She has earned all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors twice and tallied six home runs and 42 RBIs in the last two seasons. She hasn't played a game this year as spring sports have been halted due to COVID-19.

Christeson credits her parents and CM coach Luke Angelo for her successful prep softball career.

"I kind of live by the saying of you get what you work for," said Christeson, who also plays select ball for the Collinsville Extreme. "My whole goal was to go to college to play softball and I couldn't have done it without any of my friends, family or coaches."

THREE-SPORT EAGLE

Helped the girls volleyball team finish 19-16 last fall, its first winning season since 2016

Played 35 games this winter for the girls basketball team, which won 29 games and captured Mississippi Valley Conference and Class 3A Triad Regional titles

Earned first-team all-MVC honors at shortstop after hitting .513 with six home runs and 25 RBIs last spring