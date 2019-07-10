SOFTBALL: Illinois Esprit conducting 2019 tryouts

Illinois Esprit softball is a premier select softball organization in southern Illinois and they are looking for new players to join them.

The 2019 tryouts will be conducted at their home field, located at 740 East Airline Dr. in East Alton. The tryout schedule is listed below:

New players to the organization:

July 22 — 10U, 12U, 6 p.m.

July 23 — 14U, 16U, 18U, 6 p.m.

July 25 — all ages, 6 p.m.

New and returning players to Illinois Esprit

July 27

9 a.m. — 10U

10 a.m. — 12U

11 a.m. — 14U

Noon — 16U, 18U

To register or learn more about Illinois Esprit, please visit www.illinoisesprit.com.