SOFTBALL: Postseason pairings are set for area teams

Taylor Whitehead and the Marquette Catholic Explorers softball team will look to win their second straight regional title this year.

This year, the Explorers will look to add another regional title to their trophy case when they compete in the Class 2A regional tournament at Southwestern High School. The Alton school drew the No. 3 seed and will play fifth-seeded Roxana in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. on May 15.

East Alton-Wood River, the seventh seed, will play host Southwestern in the other semifinal at 4:30 p.m. May 14. The championship game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on May 17.

Alton drew the No. 2 seed in the Class 4A Belleville East Regional and will play sixth-seeded Belleville West in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. on May 22 at Rita Menke Field. The winner plays either O'Fallon or Belleville East in the finals at 11 a.m. on May 25.

Also in Class 4A, Granite City will play Collinsville in the Edwardsville Regional semifinals on May 21 and the winner plays host Edwardsville on May 25. There are only three teams in the Edwardsville Regional.

Civic Memorial will host a Class 3A regional tournament at the Bethalto Sports Complex that will start on May 20 with the Eagles taking on Mascoutah at 4:30 p.m. in a quarterfinal game. The winner of that contest advances to play top-seeded Triad at 4:30 p.m. May 21. The championship game is at 4:30 p.m. on May 24.

Marquette was the only area team to win a regional title in 2018. It was the Explorers' eighth regional crown under coach Dan Wiedman and their first since 2013.

Marquette went on to win a school-record 36 games and reached the Class 2A Gillespie Sectional finals.