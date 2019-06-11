SOFTBALL: Six pack

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Roxana senior Abi Stahlhut gets a hi-five from teammate Alyssa Luck in a game against East Alton-Wood River earlier in the season. Stahlhut earned first-team all-state honors.

A trio of Riverbend softball seniors earned big awards on Tuesday.

Roxana seniors Abi Stahlhut and Olivia Stangler and Alton senior Tami Wong were named to the Illinois Coaches Association all-state softball team. Stahlhut and Stangler were named to the Class 2A all-state team, while Wong was selected onto the Class 4A team.

Three other area players joined the senior trio on the all-state team, making it a total of six area players receiving all-state notice. Kiley Beth Kirchner and Jada Johnson of Marquette Catholic and Kiley Winfree of Roxana were named to the Class 2A team.

Winfree

Stahlhut and Wong earned first-team honors in their respective classes, while Stangler was voted onto the second team. All three players will continue their softball careers in college. Stahlhut will head to Indiana University, Stangler will play for Lincoln College and Wong will go to Washington University in St. Louis.

Wong and Johnson each earned their third all-state award, Stahlhut picked up her second and Kirchner, Winfree and Stangler were named to the all-state team for the first time.

Wong, who was named to the second team for the last two years, finished with a career best .625 batting average with nine home runs and 41 RBIs. She hit .509 last year and .496 the year before. Wong played varsity with the Redbirds all four years.

Kirchner

Stahlhut was selected to the all-state team for the second straight year. She hit a career best .611 with 13 home runs and 25 RBIs. Stahlhut finished her four-year career at Roxana with 37 homers and 160 RBIs. When she was a sophomore, she hit. 521 with 14 homers and 64 RBIs, but wasn't selected onto the all-state team.

Stangler hit .514 with five home runs and 39 RBIs. She hit .443 in her junior year and .313 in her sophomore season. Stangler also wrapped up an outstanding athletic season which included trips to sectionals in golf and bowling.

Kirchner, a sophomore, hit a career best .574 with 18 RBIs to earn second-team honors in Class 2A. At one point of the season, Kirchner had 11 consecutive hits, placing her in a four-way tie for 12th in the state record books for the most consecutive hits.

Johnson, a junior, returned to the all-state list after driving in a career-best 39 RBIs along with her .443 batting average. She hit .346 with 17 RBIs in her sophomore year and .385 with 11 RBIs in her freshman season.

Johnson

Winfree, a junior, hit .424 with a home run and 30 RBIs to earn her first all-state award after batting .296 last year. The home run came on March 20, when she belted a grand slam to help lift Roxana to a come-from-behind, 15-12 win over Civic Memorial.

Other Metro East area players named on the all-state team include: Maria Smith and Moe Kasten of Edwardsville; Lexi Touchette, Kaelyn Rheinecker and Mikaela Kossina of Columbia; Josie Woodrome, Sophie Heck and Jenna Harris of Nashville; and Bailee Nixon, Josie Bouillon, Mayci Wilderman and Bri Roloff of Southwestern.

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Roxana senior Olivia Stangler was named to the ICA Class 2A all-state softball team.