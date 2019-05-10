SOFTBALL: The art of hitting

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Roxana senior Olivia Stangler, right, hits off a tee between innings of a game in Wood River on April 17 while teammate Kiley Winfree, left, looks on. First-year head coach Wade Stahlhut has all the girls in the lineup get in tee work before their at-bats during games as part of a commitment to an offensive approach for the team.

There’s a philosophy to hitting; call it an art form.

First-year Roxana head softball coach Wade Stahlhut fancies himself a student of that philosophy. His daughter Abi Stahlhut, a senior for the Shells, is a perfect example of the obsession.

Abi is heading to Indiana University on a scholarship due to her eye-popping offensive numbers. When Wade got the opportunity to be the head coach at Roxana after three years as an assistant, it was his opportunity to teach hitting philosophies at his alma mater and help grow the program.

The Shells entered Friday with just a 10-19 overall record, but are scoring nearly 1 more run a game this year from last (7.06 to 6.19) and have seen an uptick in numbers for many players in the lineup.

“Very simply we have a go-go-go mindset, looking for strikes in our zone,” Wade said. “We don’t look to expand that zone at all.”

Senior Olivia Stangler is a good example of a player with improving numbers. After hitting .443 with 1 homer and 32 RBIs as a junior, this year Stangler is hitting .515 with 5 homers and 38 RBIs. Her slugging percentage is up from .623 to .825.

“This year was just a big confidence booster because I’m a senior and feel like top dog,” Stangler said. “I know what to expect out of myself and I just see ball, hit ball.

“Coach Wade definitely helped with that, seeing the good in me. He makes you feel good and it’s fun.”

Confidence is half the battle. Players need to be patient, believe in themselves and be ready for the next pitch; the last pitch is the past.

“He’s really helped shift the mindset, especially from an offensive standpoint of helping these girls focus on seeing good pitches and getting their timing down before they look at their mechanics,” Abi said of Wade. “If they do look at mechanics, it’s simple fixes. He doesn’t overanalyze anyone because everyone has different swings. That’s one of the best qualities he has as a coach, he sees the best in people’s swings and helps them.”

“A lot of young athletes, that’s one of the Achilles’ Heel moments they have as they grow, confidence in the box,” Wade said. “You’ll see a lot of young hitters look really good in the cage, but whenever they see live pitching there’s a disconnect there… You get three strikes for a reason, so even when you have two strikes it’s called last man standing, you battle one pitch at a time.”

Numbers are up for many of the players this spring as confidence rises. Taylor Nolan, Alyssa Luck and Kiley Winfree all have hit their first home runs. Winfree’s was a walkoff grand slam during a 15-12 win over CM in Bethalto on March 20.

Halee Petrokovich had a walkoff, game-winning hit vs. Carlinville on May 3. Wade also bragged on players like Maddie Klaas, Lette Palen and Stephanie Kamp for their approaches at the plate.

Pitcher Nolan and catcher Klaas have provided a solid battery according to their head coach, too. Both juniors, they’ll have another year to continue progressing.

Abi suffering a strained MCL on April 22 and missed 6 of the next 7 games. She’s relegated to just hitting now. That’s provided some adversity. She is hitting .611 with 13 homers and 25 RBIs through 54 at-bats. She owns a .741 on base percentage with 26 walks and also a 1.407 slugging percentage.

“It’s been very different,” Stangler said with a laugh. “I was batting cleanup, but now we’ve all moved up a spot and it has put a lot of pressure on me because I had to fill her role, but now she’s back. Now everything’s good.”

Abi added, “It’s feeling better and better everyday with more rest and ice. Swinging feels the best and being able to be out there for my team feels the best.”

Being there for the team is what Wade’s all about. This isn’t a one year commitment for him even with Abi graduating.

“Roxana is our home and we want to build something here,” Wade said. “We want to get a foundation leading into the high school setting. That’s where you see growth. We’ve got a lot of steps in the right direction and it’s great to be partnered with the Roxana Park District, what a beautiful facility for the girls. I just appreciate this opportunity.”

The Shells play Collinsville at 11 a.m. Saturday at home and then begin their postseason journey. Roxana battles Marquette Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Class 2A Southwestern Regional semifinals in Piasa. The Explorers beat the Shells 5-2 in a tight, eight inning affair in their regular season meeting on March 26.