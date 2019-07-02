SOFTBALL: The newest Trailblazer

× Expand submitted photo EA-WR senior Caitlin LeMond, center, recently announced she will continue her softball career at Lewis and Clark Community College. Seated left to right are, Debbie LeMond, mother, Caitlin and Josh LeMond, father.

Caitlin LeMond turned a solid senior season at East Alton-Wood River into a chance to continue her career in college.

Recently, LeMond announced she will continue her playing career with the Lewis and Clark Community College Trailblazers.

After hitting just .175 in limited action as a junior as a part-time outfielder, LeMond moved in to second base as a senior and upped her average to .319. She also blasted a pair of home runs to go with, 10 RBIs, 3 doubles, a triple and 16 runs scored. LeMond raised her slugging percentage from .175 as a junior to .478 as a senior. Her OPS in her final prep campaign was .883.

LeMond also flashed some speed, swiping 9 bases while only getting caught once.

All of her efforts grabbed the attention of LCCC softball coach Ronda Roberts. The Trailblazers finished 25-28 last season and were made up of tons of local players, including Abby Palen and Hannah Rexford of Roxana and Alexis Fisher of Alton.