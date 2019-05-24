SOFTBALL: Wong headed to Wash U

× Expand Submitted Photo Alton's Tami Wong is surrounded by her parents inside the AHS auditorium on May 15 during a reception where she announced she will continue her softball career at D-III Washington University in St. Louis.

Tami Wong is a star inside and outside of the classroom for the Alton Redbirds.

A two-time all-state selection for the AHS softball team as a sophomore and a junior with a possible third selection on the horizon, coupled with being No. 1 in her class academically, make the senior a hot commodity.

Wong has decided to combine those academic and softball skills by announcing she will continue her career on the field at Washington University in St. Louis at the Division III level. She plans to study dentistry.

Wash U. will be getting a heck of a softball player on top of a stellar student. She finished her senior year with a .625 batting average, 9 home runs and 41 RBIs. The average and homers were tops on the 23-10 Redbirds. She also turned in a 16-game hitting streak this season.

As a junior she batted .496 with 4 homers and 29 RBIs. She hit .509 with 2 homers and 35 RBIs as a sophomore. As a freshman she batted .377 with a dinger and 27 RBIs.

On top of those stats, Wong swiped 57 bases over her 4 years in the AHS program.

She joins a Bears squad that finished 15-18 overall last season. It’s a program that’s won 10 conference championships and finished second at the 2007 D-III College World Series in its history.