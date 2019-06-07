Spencer T. Olin Golf Course celebrates 30 years

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry

photo by Bill Roseberry Flags celebrating 30 years of business at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton fly on every pin. This one is on No. 9 with the clubhouse in the background. The course opened July 15, 1989.

The story behind Spencer T. Olin Golf Course is one that began 31 years ago and has enjoyed a memorable existence thus far inside Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

“Thirty-one years ago, the city went to Spencer T. Olin and said, ‘Hey, do you mind helping fund a park/golf course?’” Spencer T. Olin Golf Course general manager and sales manager Mary Campbell said. “He said, ‘Yes, but only if my friend Arnold Palmer designs it.’ That’s how the association began, and I don’t think a lot of people know that. We opened July 15, 1989.”

Spencer T. Olin was the son of Franklin W. Olin, founder of Olin Industries, and had a lifelong friendship with the legendary golfer Palmer until Olin’s passing in 1995. With Palmer’s name attached to the course, it’s remained a point of interest in the area.

The closest Palmer designed courses to Spencer T. Olin are The Den at Fox Creek Golf Club in Bloomington and Osage National Golf Resort in Lake Ozark, Mo.

During the course’s 30 years, it has played host to the 1996 U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Link Championship and the ESPN televised 1999 U.S. Men’s Amateur Public Links Championship.

Numerous local celebrities have played there. The famous foursome picture of Palmer, Stan Musial, Harry Gallatin and former Cardinals pitcher Joe Magrane at Spencer T. Olin in 1991 from a charity outing hangs in Campbell’s office.

“There are a lot of pictures throughout the whole place of Spencer T. and Arnold Palmer,” she said. “When George H.W. Bush died, a gentleman came in and gave me a picture of Palmer and Bush. That’s how people appreciate the course here because a famous man designed it here and it’s a treat.”

The treat for area linksters is how the prices have fallen over the years, while the dedication to excellence has not. There are three membership packages available, a season pass seven days a week, a season pass from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily and the players’ club, with monthly fees and full access to the driving range, putting greens and nine-hole learning center. Daily fees are also available.

“Even though our prices are a lot lower than they were in the beginning, we still offer the high-quality service and product,” Campbell said. “That’s the most important thing, that we can still do that. When it opened, it was like $70 to play. Now the highest we have is $54 on the weekends.”

On April 14, there was a birthday celebration for the course, inviting past employees back for the festivities. Campbell, who has worked at the course for 17 years, said they also had a special thank-you to an employee from the beginning.

“Alfred Valdez has been here since Day 1,” she said. “He works in maintenance and is a very loyal and hard-working gentleman. We have honored him. Spencer T. Olin’s ownership and management gave him a family vacation to Branson. We did that to show appreciation for the 30 years he’s given us.”

Spencer T. Olin will continue its celebration on its actual July birthday, too.

“On July 15 we will have specials that week and Kyle Williams, our PGA pro, is hosting an in-house tournament the following weekend and part of the proceeds are going to go to Arnie’s Army, which is one of Palmer’s charitable organizations,” Campbell said.

