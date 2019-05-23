Spiking to success

× Expand photos by Jeff Helmkamp (From left) Sophomore Dawson James, senior Tony Harold, and junior Darron Smith compete against Alton on April 17;

Going into his senior year at Granite City High School, Nick Grote had dreams of playing basketball in college.

But all of that changed on May 9, when Grote decided he was going to play volleyball at Greenville University, an NCAA Division III school.

“I’m very excited,” Grote said. “I think Greenville is a very good choice.”

The 6-foot-8 Grote has been successful in volleyball since he joined the Granite City program for his junior year. He finished as the Warriors’ top blocker for the second year in a row. He had 74 blocks this spring and 54 last year.

“I love volleyball,” Grote said.

Grote also loved the way the Warriors have been performing this season. After beating Alton in two games on May 14, Granite City ended its regular season at 15-10, the program’s first winning season since 2009 and its second overall.

“It’s beautiful,” said Grote, a four-time varsity letterwinner in basketball. “I’m glad to be part of a team that likes winning.”

The Warriors, who were scheduled to start their postseason play on May 21 against Belleville East in the Granite City Regional semifinals, broke the school record for most wins in a season. The previous record was 13, set in 2009.

“It’s been great,” Granite City senior Colin Sander said. “The way we’ve been playing together is really good.”

Grote and Sander are part of a strong senior class that includes Tony Harold, Tyler McCauley, Sam Shelton and Brian Velasquez. Sander and Shelton are the only seniors who played with the program since they were freshmen.

“This senior class has been full of leaders,” Granite City coach Justin Warren said. “They want to practice and want to put the ball in play. They love the game and they will be missed.”

Granite City, which finished 10-13 last year, clinched its first winning season in 10 years after picking up a three-game win over Ritenour on May 6.

“It means a great deal to me,” said Warren, who has been coaching the team since its inception in 2008. “The boys have worked really hard this year and it has paid off for them. They believe in me and I believe in them. They do the little things right and they have seen the payoff.”

Besides Grote, the Warriors also have been getting strong play from Sander and juniors A.J. Gray and Austin Mead. Sander led the team in kills with 114, Gray had 264 assists and Mead had 69 digs.

“Having a team that can be counted on to contribute is always nice,” Warren said.

The Warriors began their season with a third-place finish at the Belleville East Tournament. They also placed second with a 2-2 mark in the Parkway Central Tournament and had victories over Belleville West, Father McGivney, Lutheran St. Charles, Bayless, Metro East Lutheran and Althoff.

Warren said he had high hopes for his team this spring, despite having just four returning players from 2018.

“The team’s expectations every season are to have fun and get better,” the Granite City coach said. “They have continued to strive for that.”

