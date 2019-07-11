Splashin’ Pirates

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Paddlers’ Elizabeth Weaver competes in the 150-yard breaststroke relay in the 9-10 girls division of the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association Relays on June 24 at Sunset Hills Pool in Edwardsville. She’s one of numerous returning swimmers from last year’s team that won a SWISA championship.

The Paddlers Pirates had a reason to be thrilled when they had their first practice in early June.

Coach Celeste Furmanek was back.

“It was exciting to see all of those kids and talk to the parents,” Furmanek said. “Just to sit in the chair and watch them swim and talk to them and having them complete some sets and trying different things with them, that was fun.”

Furmanek missed the 2018 season for surgery on her left knee. She also missed the Pirates capturing their Southwestern Illinois Swim Association title since 1994, winning the league championship meet by one-half of a point over Summers-Port. Her daughter, Erin, took over head coaching duties during her absence.

“It was exciting,” Furmanek said. “I wished I would have been there the whole day to see how it folded out, but I was down with my knee.”

Originally, Paddlers finished second to Summers-Port in the SWISA meet before it protested the results. After a two-day review, SWISA officials revised the results and declared the Pirates champions.

“It was good,” Furmanek said. “It all turned out for the best, so that’s the most important thing.”

Now, Paddlers will look to celebrate another SWISA title in Furmanek’s 39th season as coach this summer. So far, the Granite City swimming team is off to a 2-0 start after picking up wins over Aqua Park of Collinsville on June 13 and Sunset Hills of Edwardsville on June 27.

“I missed the kids and the parents,” Furmanek said. “The parents are absolutely wonderful. It’s just fun to watch during the summer. It’s like a brand new kid who walks in and swims a championship meet and places in the top six. It’s unbelievable. That’s the part I miss very much.”

The Pirates return to action at 6 p.m. July 11 with a home meet against the Montclaire (formerly Water Works) Marlins, who are 2-0 after getting wins over Summers-Port and Aqua Park. They have another home meet against Summers-Port on July 16.

The SWISA championship meet is scheduled for July 21 at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center in Edwardsville, making it the first time the event will be held indoors.

“It should be interesting to see how it goes,” Furmanek said. “The pool is absolutely beautiful and the facilities are great.”

Paddlers has received strong efforts from Wyatt Loftus, Alex Weaver, Daniel Wilson, Brady Smallie, Christopher Taylor and Jackson Kirk in the 13-14 boys division.

“That group has been together for many, many years,” Furmanek said. “They just compliment each other, work hard and push each other in practice, which is fun to watch.”

Sisters Reilly and Laine Curry are among the Pirates’ top swimmers in the girls division. Reilly has a total of 13 wins in the 9-10 division, while Laine has 12 in the 8 and under group.

“The Currys look great,” Furmanek said.

Ryan Mihu is Paddlers’ only senior. He picked up a victory in the 100-yard breaststroke against Sunset Hills.

“He’s fun,” said Furmanek, who started coaching the Pirates in 1980. “He always has a story to tell us. He’s been with me forever and ever.”

Paddlers’ 2018 year in review

Defeated Splash City (now Aqua Park) 382-337

Defeated Sunset Hills 519-181

Lost to Water Works (now Montclaire) 401-297

Lost to Summers-Port 393-314

Finished second in SWISA Relays with 224 points

Won the SWISA championship meet with 1,949 points and snapped Summers-Port’s 24-year run as champs

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter