Splashin' back to state

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Alton senior Noah Clancy poses with his first-place sectional medals at the Crafton Athletic Center in Principia College. Clancy won titles in the 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard intermediate medley at the Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin Sectional on Feb. 22 and will compete in both events at the IHSA state meet this weekend in Evanston.

The sectional medals continue to pile up for Noah Clancy.

The Alton senior now has 15 sectional medals in his prep swimming career after getting four at the Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional on Feb. 22 at Eisenhower Pool in Springfield. Clancy won titles in the 100-yard backstroke and the 200-yard intermediate medley, earned a fourth-place medal in the 200-yard medley relay and received a fifth-place medal in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

"It was a neat experience," Clancy said.

Now, Clancy is setting his sights on getting some more all-state medals. He will compete in the 100-yard IM and the 100-yard backstroke at the IHSA state meet, scheduled for Feb. 28-29 at William Dobson Burton Aquatic Center in Evanston.

Clancy will be making his fourth state appearance. He earned two all-state medals in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing third last year and ninth the year before that.

"It's a great honor to be able to go four years in a row," Clancy said. "I enjoy the experience and I love racing. I love the thrill every single year. I like making it every single year. I enjoy the competition that state brings about."

Clancy is one of only two Alton swimmers to earn all-state honors. The other is Maddie Monroe, who picked up all-state medals in the 100-yard freestyle in 2011 and 2012 on the girls side.

At the Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional, Clancy swam a time of 50.54 seconds in the backstroke and a 1:54.49 in the IM. He led an Alton team that included senior Wesley Dugan and freshmen Victor Humphrey and Austin Norton.

"Every single year I've gone (to sectionals), it's been different,” Clancy said. “It's been different people every single time for relays. It was fun to lead the team."

When he was a freshman, Clancy earned his first state berth after placing first in the 100-yard backstroke in the Springfield Sectional. He said competing at state for the first time was an incredible experience.

"After making it in my freshman year, I had hoped that I would make it the next three years," Clancy said. "I didn't want to set anything in stone saying that I would go because there was always a chance that something might happen. So I just wanted to work hard every single year so I can go back and go back and go back every single year."

With his ninth-place finish in the backstroke in his sophomore year, Clancy became the first Alton boys swimmer to earn all-state honors. The next year, he came up three-tenths of a second shy of winning a state title in the backstroke.

The senior said he's thrilled to compete at state in the backstroke again. He's seeded fifth in the event.

"It's my favorite," Clancy said. "I get to focus on underwater the majority of the time. Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve enjoyed swimming the backstroke. It came to me more natural than the other ones. It kind of fits right in place."

Clancy, who also swims for Summers-Port in the summer and the Tri-City Area Tidalwaves year round, plans to continue his swimming career at Missouri University of Science and Technology next year. He started swimming when he was 8.

"I enjoyed it," Clancy said. "It helped keep the fun of swimming along with the competitive aspect and the hard work day in and day out comparable together."

Clancy’s sectional results

Freshman

First — 100-yard backstroke

Third — 200-yard freestyle relay

Fifth — 100-yard breaststroke

Sophomore

First — 100-yard backstroke

First — 200-yard medley relay

First — 200-yard freestyle relay

Second — 100-yard breaststroke

Junior

First — 100-yard backstroke

First — 100-yard breaststroke

Second — 200-yard freestyle relay

Third — 200-yard medley relay

Senior

First — 100-yard backstroke

First — 200-yard intermediate medley

Fourth — 200-yard medley relay

Fifth — 200-yard freestyle relay

